Samsung India's Tablet Segment Grows 220% YoY in Q2 2021: IDC

Samsung has announced that its tablet segment witnessed a 220 percent year-on-year growth in the June quarter (Q2 2021) in India. Citing the IDC IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, the company claims it ended the June quarter with a 45 percent market share in the tablet segment. Samsung has been reinventing the Android tablet market with devices from its premium Galaxy S Tab and more affordable Galaxy A Tab series. Its premium offerings include Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ and Tab S7FE that compete against Apple’s highly successful iPad models.

In a press note, Samsung said its tablets have done “extremely well" across mass (less than Rs 20,000), mid (between Rs 20,000 - Rs 40,000), as well as premium (more than Rs 40,000) segments. However, the company has not shared the total units shipped in the last quarter, and the India-specific IDC report remains unavailable. On the global stage, Apple led the tablets market with its iPad portfolio with 31.9 percent market share in Q2 2021, according to IDC. Apple was followed by Samsung, which shipped 8 million tablets in Q2 2021, registering a 13.3 percent growth year-on-year, and securing a 19.6 percent market share. Lenovo took the third spot with 4.7 million units, securing an 11.6 percent market, followed by Amazon that shipped 4.3 million units, registering a year-on-year growth of 20.3 percent.

Earlier this month, Samsung refreshed its Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with a Wi-Fi variant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablets are a toned-down version of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 and come with a single rear camera. Overall the specifications and design of the LTE and Wi-Fi variants are the same. The Wi-Fi variant’s price in India is set at Rs 41,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The LTE model has a separate 6GB RAM with a 128GB internal storage option.

