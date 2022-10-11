Samsung Is Bringing Tizen OS Platform To More TV Brands: What We Know

Samsung is finally opening up the gates for more TV brands to use its licensed Tizen OS platform. The company is ready to license the platform so that other smart TVs can be powered by the operating system. While the initial signs suggest Samsung will have to make allies with less-known brands, it is good to see the company looking to partner with other brands for its software products.

The company has disclosed its plans to source Tizen OS to other brands at the Samsung Developers Conference last year, and now we are finally hearing the names of the brands that have signed up with the South Korean for its TV platform.

The first set of partners to use the Tizen OS will be Atmaca, HKC and Tempo, who are the original device manufacturers, and will supply these Tizen OS-powered smart TVs across different markets.

Samsung says it will not only provide the Tizen OS source code to be integrated into the smart TVs but it will also offer access to popular video and audio streaming apps. The UI will be similar to what we have seen on the Samsung smart TVs over the years, and the default voice assistant is expected to be Bixby for these TVs. Samsung will also lure brands with the appeal of the Samsung TV Plus service that offers live TV channels to the viewers.

Branching out Tizen OS to more TV partners allows Samsung to earn revenue from its platform business. LG has similarly spread its wings with the webOS platform and sourced it to brands like Croma, KMC, Seiki and Blaupunkt among others. Tizen OS has been around since 2012, and with its decade-long presence in the market, the South Korean brand is looking to boost its demand.

Having said that, Samsung’s biggest threat comes from Google and Amazon which offer the Android TV platform and the Fire TV OS through their respective pre-loaded smart TVs and other streaming devices.

