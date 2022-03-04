Samsung Is Launching This New Affordable 5G Phone On March 8

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India on March 8, the company has announced. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and a microsite on the e-commerce platform is already live for the smartphone. Samsung has revealed a few specifications like the display and the processor on the Flipkart microsite. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be launched on March 8 at 12PM (noon), Samsung said.

The smartphone, according to the microsite will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 120Hz refresh rate display with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera, as the images on the microsite show, and will have a waterdrop notch display.

The smartphone has been earlier been a part of the rumour mill and earlier leaks have suggested that the smartphone will be launched below the Rs 20,000 price bracket and will come with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port for charging.

Samsung is also said to launch the Samsung Galaxy M23 in the near future. The Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is also said to be an affordable 5G offering and will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor, minimum 4GB RAM, a 120Hz display, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. The Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is also rumoured to be launched in the coming weeks, and the smartphone will be launched at above Rs 20,000, according to reports.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X5 Quick Look: Power-packed Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also said to go on sale in India next week. The Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are currently on pre-orders and can be pre-booked from Samsung’s official online store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.