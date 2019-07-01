Samsung is Manufacturing the Galaxy Fold in India, Could Soon Launch in the Country (Updated: Samsung Responds)

UPDATE: We have just received information that this report is not true and that Samsung is not manufacturing the Galaxy Fold smartphone in India.

Samsung announced its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, back in February during its Unpacked event in San Francisco. While it was said that the unique handset would be hitting markets by the end of April, Samsung delayed the launch imminently. The reason was that certain early reviews of the device suggested major issues with the display panel.

We have been hearing reports about Samsung trying its best to get the launch back on track and according to a new report, the company has apparently started manufacturing the phone in India. This information comes from reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, which also means that we could witness the India launch very soon.

Now from what we know, Samsung is aiming to launch the Galaxy Fold in major markets by the end of July, though there is no specific date. We are assuming that one the device starts hitting markets, Samsung would launch the folding phone in India as well.

The Galaxy fold features a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.3-inch foldable screen on the inside. A hinge in the middle allows you to open and close the phone and thanks to the interlocked gears, the whole process is smooth and durable. The device will be offered in four colours and consumers will be given the option of customising the colour of the hinge. The folding phone is powered by the new 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and to handle all of the multitasking features, there is 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which is using the fast UFS 3.0 standard. There are also two batteries on the inside combining to offer a total of 4,380mAh.

When using the large screen of the device, one can make use of the three-way multitasking. As of now, WhatsApp, Microsoft Office, and YouTube Premium apps will support this feature with others to follow soon. There are a total of 6 cameras on the Galaxy Fold, including three on the back, one on the front and two on the inside. Which means that folded or unfolded, you always have a camera available at your disposal. It will be offered in LTE and 5G versions with a starting price of $1980 (Rs 1,42,000 approx).