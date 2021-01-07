Samsung is Now Rolling Out Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update for Galaxy S10 Series

Samsung kicked off its Android 11 update rollout with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series last month in December. The company even went on to update its other premium phones like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S20 FE afterwards. Further, the company even released the open beta for its One UI 3.0 for the mid-range Galaxy M31 smartphone and released a roadmap detailing other smartphones it has plans to update to the Android 11-based One UI 3.0. According to the roadmap, the company will bring the Android 11 update to its older flagship and mid-range smartphones this year. As Samsung recently rolled out the update for its Galaxy Note 10 series, it is now rolling out One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S10 line up now.

The One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is reportedly being rolled out in Switzerland initially. According to users in Switzerland who have started receiving the update, the One UI 3.0 update comes with firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ and is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA). The One UI update is live for all the smartphones in the Galaxy S10 series including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, and the Galaxy S10+. The update brings all the Android 11 features to the Galaxy S10 series, along with a bunch of improvements to Samsung's own One UI skin.

Samsung is likely to push the January 2021 security patch with the latest update on the Galaxy S10 series. Those who are using a Samsung Galaxy S10 model can check for the update by going into Settings > About Phone > Software Update. Currently, the update is only reported to be rolling out for the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S10 models, but it is expected that the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered variants of the Galaxy S10 series that are sold in US and Canada will also get the update soon.