Samsung is Still Working on its Galaxy Home Smart Speaker

Samsung had announced the Galaxy Home smart speaker a year ago, but ever since its announcement the AI-equipped speaker has been facing delays in reaching the market. While most recently, Samsung targeted a release window something in the "mid-second half of the year", the latest word is that Samsung is still working on the Galaxy Home device, revealed Engadget. Notably, the recently concluded Unpacked event which was mostly about the new the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, Samsung remained silent about the Galaxy Home.

In a statement to Engadget, the company has revealed that they are continuing to "refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon." The date and pricing of the device, however, still continues to be shrouded in mystery. Notably, the Bixby-equipped Galaxy Home is supposed to be Samsung's answer to the Amazon Echo, Google Home and the Apple HomePod.

Back in January, the Galaxy Home was showed off at CES, the annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, and at that time it was said that Samsung needed to give the device a bit more polish before releasing it in the market. However, as the company waits, it is giving away more market to the likes of Amazon, Google and Apple.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.