Samsung is the World's Biggest Smartphone Seller Again, Toppling Huawei After Months

Samsung continues to dominate the global smartphone market as of August 2020 with a market share of 22 percent, research firm Counterpointed stated in its latest report. Notably, the South Korean smartphone maker also holds the top spot of the smartphone market in India for three months straight i.e. from July to August this year. The Counterpoint report also noted that Samsung in August reached its highest market share in India since 2018 by adopting an aggressive online channel strategy to benefit from "opportunities arising due to anti-China sentiments in the country."

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's global market share plunged to 16 percent in August due to the US trade sanctions imposed by the US President Donald Trump administration. Interestingly, Huawei in April dominated the global smartphone market with a 21 percent share. The latest Counterpoint report further indicates that Huawei's market share will continue to fall due to trade sanctions by the US and indirect ban placed by several governments. The third spot is held by Apple, that had a market share of 12 percent in August. Another Chinese smartphone manufacture, Xiaomi saw a steady growth between April and August. Xiaomi's market share stood at 8 percent in April and jumped to 11 percent in August, the report highlighted. "Xiaomi is showing a significant increase in its market share, especially in markets where Huawei used to have a strong presence, such as Central Eastern Europe," the report noted.

It will be interesting to see how these big brands performance post-August this year, given several launches by the companies even in India. Brands like Xiaomi, Apple, and Samsung have launched a host of new feature-packed smartphones like the Galaxy M51, Galaxy S20 FE, Xiaomi Mi 10 series and Apple iPhone 12 series at aggressive pricing. Speaking more about the Counterpoint report, research Analyst Minsoo Kang said that geopolitical policies and political affairs among nations amind the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting the smartphone market in many ways. "There will be heightened marketing activity to seize opportunities in these regions and segments. As a result, the concentration of top players in the smartphone market will be much stronger," he added.