Samsung ISOCELL HP1, First 200-MP Phone Camera Sensor Announced: All You Need To Know

Samsung has been sort of a market leader in the smartphone camera space. The company is now pushing even further with a 200-megapixel sensor named the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The new ISOCELL HP1 sensor has been launched with new pixel-binning technology and is claimed to improve low-light shooting. The ISOCELL HP1 comes as the industry’s first 200-megapixel resolution sensor. For videos, the Samsung ISOCELL HP 1 can shoot 8K videos at 30fps using four-in-one pixel binning. Alongside the HP1, Samsung also announced a new sensor in its ISOCELL GN series.

The industry’s first 200-megapixel sensor can opt to use all 200-megapixels as individual 0.64 micron pixels. This means it is not the largest individual pixel size we have seen on a smartphone camera. However, Samsung‘s new ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses ChameleonCell pixel-binning technology that allows it to group four or 16 pixels into a larger pixel. These two configurations turn ISOCELL HP1 into a 50-megapixel sensor with 1.28 micron pixels or a 12.5-megapixel sensor with 2.56 micron pixels. Samsung said that the 12.5-megapixel configuration significantly improves low-light shooting.

It is not known as to when we’ll see the ISOCELL HP1 sensor in mainstream smartphones. Xiaomi is rumoured to launch a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera in 2022, but there are no solid reports about the smartphone yet. It is also not known if Samsung will use the 200-megapixel sensor in its flagship smartphones next year.

