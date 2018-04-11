English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung J7 Duo With Dual-Camera Launched in India at Rs 16,990
Galaxy J7 Duo will be available at a price of Rs 16,990 in Black and Gold colours. Galaxy J7 Duo will be available at retail stores starting April 12th, 2018.
Samsung has expanded its best-selling range of Galaxy smartphones by introducing Galaxy J7 Duo. Galaxy J is India’s most popular smartphone series, accounting for every third smartphone sold in the country according to the company. With Galaxy J7 Duo, the dual camera makes its debut in the J series. The rear camera in Galaxy J7 Duo has a 13 MP and 5MP setup, while the front camera sports 8MP. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, making Galaxy J7 Duo an excellent smartphone for low light photography. With Galaxy J7 Duo, users will get Live Focus and Background Blur Shape functions. These features have been incorporated following an insight that millennials are increasingly editing photos before sharing them on social media. With Live Focus, a flagship feature, users can take stunning portraits with background blur. The Dual camera helps you adjust the background blur while taking a picture or even after taking the shot, leading to portraits that make subjects stand out. Moreover, with Background Blur Shape, you can make the pictures talk by adding the soft light effect in different shapes.
The 8MP front camera on Galaxy J7 Duo lets you take selfies. With f/1.9 aperture and LED Flash, users can click bright selfies even in low light. The front camera also comes with advanced modes – the Selfie Focus mode blurs the background, while the Beauty Mode enhances your selfie for a perfect shot. Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with Face Unlock feature, which allows you to unlock your phone effortlessly.
“With Galaxy J7 Duo, we are attempting to drive next level innovation in the J series that rules the hearts of Indian consumers. The introduction of a dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives. The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position,” Mr. Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said
Galaxy J7 Duo comes with Exynos 7 series processor,4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The 5.5” HD Super AMOLED display on Galaxy J7 Duo gives you a decent viewing experience and 3,000 mAh battery makes it an extremely capable phone in 2018. With Galaxy J7 Duo, you can also use the App Pair feature that lets you work on two apps simultaneously. It also rolls out with the latest Android operating system – Android Oreo. Galaxy J7 Duo will be available at a price of Rs 16,990 in Black and Gold colours. Galaxy J7 Duo will be available across retail stores starting April 12th, 2018.
