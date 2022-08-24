Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Review: Compact And Practical For Indian Households

Samsung recently expanded into the vacuum cleaner segment in India and launched three new cordless vacuum cleaners that are battery-powered. The three new models are Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 – with prices ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990. Now, all the three models come with efficient cleaning technology and what’s interesting to see here is that Samsung is undercutting the competition with the price while maintaining premiumness.

After using the top-end model– Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner– for a month, here’s what we think of this device. The price of the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is Rs 52,990 and it is available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart.

Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: What’s cool?

The biggest USP of the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the fact that it’s a compact device overall and made thinking about the practical application. In most Indian households, setting up the vacuum cleaner itself seems like a task and then choosing among multiple attachments is also a hassle. Not to forget, vacuum cleaners are seen as a bulky device that are kept inside the box throughout the year and it is only taken out during in-depth cleaning seasons. Now, Samsung has tried to change this outlook with the design of the Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

The first time you will see the box of the Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner you are bound to get overwhelmed by the size of it. You will start thinking about where to keep the vacuum cleaner and how to manage cleaning with it on a day-to-day basis. But soon after you unbox the vacuum cleaner, you will realise that all the attachments and components can be fixed on a single frame called the ‘Z Station’ standing charger and it doesn’t take up much space. Of course, you will need to have a charging socket nearby.

The idea is simple, the vacuum cleaner along with all its attachments should be available to the user always without taking up much space. The entire setup is so practical that the vacuum cleaner seems to be always ready for cleaning and it’s always charged. So, the moment you have the urge to clean, you can simply walk up to the vacuum cleaner kept at one corner of the room, select and fix the right attachment and start cleaning. Once you are done cleaning, simply put it back at the charging station. This means you will no longer have any reason to procrastinate cleaning your room because you feel too lazy to take out and set up the vacuum cleaner.

Another aspect to highlight is the build quality. Samsung has used its best design brains along with high-quality materials for making this vacuum cleaner. The premium finish along with sturdy build quality definitely sets it apart from other devices. Every attachment is precisely made so that they properly hold onto the main unit and click perfectly. The quality is simply unbeatable and it is this premium quality that will make you feel it’s worth the price.

The new Jet vacuum cleaners come with Digital Inverter Motor and the Jet Cyclone system. The Digital Inverter Motor uses an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimise airflow. It is surprising to see the high suction power of the device, despite the fact that the device is lightweight.

There’s a multi-layered Filtration System that claims to capture 99.999% of fine dust particles and allergens that normally would escape back into the air through the vacuum exhaust.

The detachable brush drum and dustbin can be washed fully without any hassle. The dustbin can be removed effortlessly, so users can simply tip out the dust and wash all the separate parts for a thorough clean. The internal rotating drum located on the head of the vacuum cleaner is also detachable with just a click, which means it can be washed separately as well.

Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: What’s not cool?

While Samsung claims that the vacuum cleaner can last for up to one hour on a full charge, in reality it can last for around 30 minutes if you are using it on high speed suction. People generally tend to use vacuum cleaners at the highest suction power and they may get disappointed. The charging station comes with the provision to recharge another spare battery, but you will have to purchase the spare battery separately. It would have been better if Samsung offered the spare battery in the box itself.

You can’t use the device when it’s charging. So, if the battery runs out in the middle of your cleaning session then you will have to wait for the battery to get charged first. You cannot charge the device and use it simultaneously. This is where a spare battery comes in handy. The battery takes around 3.5 hours to fully charge.

Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Review: Verdict

If you are looking for a premium vacuum cleaner for your home from brands like Dyson and others then the new Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a compelling choice. The practical design and overall build quality will impress you. Also, the device offers powerful cleaning and easily differentiates itself with its performance.

