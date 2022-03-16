Samsung Laptops Are Coming Back To India; 6 New Galaxy Book Laptops To launch On March 17

Samsung is finally making a comeback in the laptop segment in India and is all set to launch its new Galaxy Book laptops in India on March 17. The company has now revealed that it plans to launch six new Galaxy Book laptops in India. The new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops will start at under Rs 40,000 in terms of price, and the company will launch as many as six Galaxy Book laptops on March 17.

At MWC 2022, Samsung unveiled new laptops under its Galaxy Book series namely, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360. The highlights of these devices is that you get an AMOLED display, unique form factors, using 12th gen Intel processors and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Book lineup for India will include the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Business, and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Out of these, the Galaxy Book Go is said to be the most affordable laptop that Samsung will launch later this week. Samsung is said to provide pre-booking offers as well.

All the new models are expected to run Windows 11 operating system out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy Book launch on March 17 will officially mark Samsung’s re-entry in the Indian laptop market. The company has, over the years, shifted its focus on smartphones and appliances in India and has not introduced any new laptops since 2013-2014.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go, the most affordable laptop in the series was launched globally at $349 (roughly Rs 26,700) onwards. Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy Book laptops across various online and offline channels.

