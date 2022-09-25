Samsung has launched its new 32-inch HD television in the Indian market that comes with the promise of ultra-thin bezels on three sides and has a slew of smart features that makes it appealing for the buyers. Samsung is using its own Tizen OS to power this TV which also has the Samsung TV Plus service that gives you free access to some TV channels.

Samsung 32-Inch HD TV India Price

Samsung 32-inch HD TV price tag on Flipkart is Rs 13,499 and you can avail further discounts up to Rs 1,000 using the Axis or ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung 32–inch HD TV Features

Samsung’s new affordable TV gets a 32-inch display that provides high definition resolution along with 50Hz refresh rate. It has 20W sound output through the built-in speakers that also are compatible with Dolby Digital Plus for a 3D sound effect. This TV runs on the Tizen operating system that has its own set of features like the PC Mode, Game Mode, Screen Mirroring and more.

Samsung has equipped the display with PurColour technology that it claims will offer optimal picture quality for both dark and bright visuals. It has also added the Ultra Clean View technology, which according to the company reduces the noise in the images captured by the screen.

You also have the Samsung TV Plus service that allows you to watch 55 local and international TV channels for free. The screen bezels on three sides have been thinned down, but the chin at the bottom is still fairly thick. You have 2 HDMI and one USB port on the TV for connectivity. Samsung is selling this TV via its online store as well as Flipkart, where you also have the chance to avail special offers for the next few days.

