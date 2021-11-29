Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo For Charging 2 Phones Together at Rs 2,299

Samsung has launched the 35W Power Adapter Duo at Rs 2,299. This adapter comes with USB Type-C and regular Type-A port that can be used to charge two phones together. The Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo provides fast charging with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W and USB-A Max 15W charging. The 35W Power Adapter Duo supports a wide range of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers and smartwatches - running on both Android as well as iOS.

The adapter is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The USB-C Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo supports PD 3.0 and “superfast charging through which consumers can charge their Galaxy smartphones in 50% lesser charging time,” said Samsung.

The USB-A Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter supports 15W adaptive fast charging to charge Samsung devices.

