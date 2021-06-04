Samsung Launches 5G and 4G Models of Galaxy A22 With 5,000mAh Batteries, 90Hz Displays

Samsung has refreshed its A-series smartphone lineup with the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. Both devices feature a similar look; however, are quite different in terms of specifications. The 5G model comes with a triple rear camera a larger display, while the 4G variant has a quad rear camera setup. Both the Samsung phones carry a large 5,000mAh battery. At the moment, the new phones have debuted in Netherlands and Samsung is yet to share their global availability details. The 5G variant comes in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colour options, and the 4G model is available in Black, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core processor, which is said to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. The same processor features in the Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone also has up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Its triple rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone, and it includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It carries a price tag of starting EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,300) for the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and costs EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,100). The phone reportedly carries 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations but pricing remains unclear.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a relatively smaller 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC that is rumoured to be the MediaTek Helio G80, which also powers budget phones like Tecno Spark 7 Pro and Poco M2 Reloaded. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Notably, it carries a quad rear camera system that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The pricing details remain unclear at the moment.

