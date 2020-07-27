Samsung Launches Galaxy M01 Core in India, Price Starts at Rs 5,499: All Details Here

Samsung has announced the launch of its most affordable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, an addition to the Galaxy M series, will be sold in two variants with either 1GB or 2GB RAM, and the handset gets the "Make in India" logo as well. The phone will be up for sale from July 29 and will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red. Those interested in buying the device will get in Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House, and other stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Specifications

For specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core gets a 5.3-inch HD+ display and runs on the MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor under the hood. As earlier mentioned, the phone will be offered in two variants- 1GB RAM with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card. Camera optics include an 8-megapixel sensor at the back with an LED flash and for selfies, there is a single 5-megapixel camera at the front. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAH battery and Samsung claims that it delivers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. Coming to the pricing, the base 1GB+16GB model of the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is priced at Rs 5,499 while the higher variant 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage costs Rs 6,499.