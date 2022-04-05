Samsung Launches Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition Silently: Check Prices, Specifications And More

Samsung has launched a new model of its popular Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022. The smartphone has been silently launched by Samsung in South Korea and is identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched in 2020, but comes at a lower price than the 2020 model. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is not known if the smartphone will be launched in other markets including India. Let’s take a look at what the new 2022 version of the Galaxy S20 FE offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has been priced at KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs 43,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is about KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs 12,400) cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s 2020 variant price. The smartphone has bee launched in three colour options - Cloud White, Cloud Lavendar, and Cloud Navy. It is not known if or when the smartphone will be launched in other markets in India. For perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched at a price of Rs 44,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is identical to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G from 2020 in terms of specifications. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W charging along with support for wireless charging.

