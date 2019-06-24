Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A 10.1; Price, Specifications, and More

A couple of days back it was reported that Samsung is preparing to launch new tablets in India, and here we are. The company has announced the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for Indian consumers with a starting price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes with a sleek design measuring at 245 x 160 x 5.5 mm and weighing just above 400 grams. It comes with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 pixels resolution, and thin bezels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor which includes an Adreno 612 GPU. This is paired to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

You get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a total of four speakers which are AKG tuned, a 13-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Other features include support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and a 7,040 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie layered with Samsung’s One UI.

“Our new tablets embody Samsung's philosophy of 'Do What You Can't'. Galaxy Tab S5e provides a PC-like environment on-the-go, thanks to DeX. It is a workstation and tablet rolled into one. We've also redefined the entertainment experience with an immersive Super AMOLED display and perfectly-tuned, true-to-life quad speakers. And all this fits into our lightest, slimmest tablet yet, giving you more tablet, less frame. It's truly a marvel of design,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The Galaxy Tab 10.1, as the name says, features a 10.1 inch LCD display with a 1920x1200 pixels resolution. This tablet measures at 245 x 149 x 7.5 mm and weighs 470 grams. This one is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor similar to the Galaxy M30. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable upto 512 GB using a microSD card. Rest of the features include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB Type C port. It gets its juice from a 6,150 mAh battery which is said to offer 13 hours of battery backup.

Both Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A10.1 come in three colour options- Silver, Black and Gold. The Wi-Fi-only variant of Galaxy Tab S5e is priced at Rs 35,999, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 39,999. Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale from June 24 across all retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon.in, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1’s Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi only) will be available for sale only on Amazon.in and Samsung e-Shop starting June 26. The Wi-Fi + LTE model will be available across Amazon.in, all retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting July 1.