Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, One UI 4 Teased

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2 event earlier today, where the company revealed customisable Bespoke editions of Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The new devices do not see changes in terms of functionalities but allow users to customise the appearance of these select Galaxy devices. The Bespoke edition of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 will roll out to limited markets. Samsung also unveiled its latest-gen One UI 4 based on Android 12 at the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked 2 event.

The company says it researched current and future colour trends to anticipate changes in customers’ preferences. As a result, it found 49 possible colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Customers can now mix and match these combinations by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black. Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users so they can change their device colour whenever they want to.

As mentioned, the Bespoke edition is available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series as well. Customers will also get more personalisation options through a software update. The update will bring watch faces and a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust the sensitivity. It will further carry a “knock, knock" wrist motion that activates the most-used apps. Coming to prices, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting October 20 for $1,020 (approx Rs 76,300). The pricing details for Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke edition remain unclear.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2, Samsung announced its collaboration with ‘Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand’ Kitsune for two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition. The partnership brings Maison Kitsune’s playful design and the brand’s Fox logo to the devices. A refined new hue, Moonrock Beige, was also created specifically for the collaboration, the company notes.

Lastly, Samsung has offered glimpses of its latest-gen One UI 4 for smartphones. The stable Android 12-based custom skin will likely come to Galaxy Z devices first and other devices later, but we are yet to receive more clarity. In terms of features, the One UI 4 will introduce an emoji mix to let users send different emojis at once. The camera app will get updates like removing background or de-blur images. It is also getting the stock Android 12’s Material You-inspired feature that will adapt the interface based on the colour of the wallpaper. It means the clock and icons will have the same colour as the background. Samsung has already started rolling out the third One UI 4 beta update in South Korea for Galaxy S21 users.

