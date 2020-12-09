Samsung Launches Its #PoweringDigitalIndia Vision As The Company Clocks 25 Years in India

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has completed 25 years in India. To mark the company completing 25 successful years in the country, Samsung has launched the #PoweringDigitalIndia vision that will be driven by a new citizenship program aimed at students across the country, a refreshed local R&D strategy with special focus on the local startup community, and new initiatives in mobile network and manufacturing. Samsung has also launched a new logo for its new vision.

"At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner," Ken Kang, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia said during the announcement.

As part of the Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship program which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country. The contours of the program will be unveiled soon.

Further, on the R&D front, Samsung has refreshed its strategy for next year. Samsung’s R&D centres in India will continue to work on advanced R&D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT as well as on cloud services and embrace end-to-end thinking to take projects from research to development to the commercialization stage. In addition to this, they will expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities to help strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem in the country and also augment their in-house innovation capabilities.

Samsung is also planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India, contributing to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub.