Samsung Launches Its Sero Rotating 4K QLED TV in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched its unique rotating TV that can be used both horizontally and vertically in India named Sero. The Samsung Sero is a 4K QLED TV that is attached to a stand that allows it to rotate from its default horizontally-oriented position to a vertically oriented one. Samsung has launched the Sero in a single 43-inch size variant, priced at Rs 1,24,990.

Samsung is only selling the Sero rotating TV through Reliance Digital stores for now. The Sero features an ultra-HD (3,840x2,160) QLED display and supports up to HDR10+ format video in multiple orientations. The Sero can deliver a 100-percent colour volume with over a billion colours. The ability to switch the orientation of the screen is being touted as a feature that will make the TV more social media-friendly. The vertical orientation will also allow users to better view videos specifically made for smartphones. Further, the Samsung Sero offers 60W sound output through its 4.1 channel front-firing audio system. The Samsung Sero is a smart TV that runs on a Tizen-based operating system. The Samsung Sero supports Apple AirPlay 2, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa as well. Other features on the Samsung Sero include Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), and more for an advanced viewing experience.

The Samsung Sero was launched in South Korea last year, and is priced at KRW 18,900,000 (roughly Rs 12,62,600) in the country. Buyers of the Samsung Sero on Reliance Digital can avail several benefits including a 5 percent cashback and an option to buy on EMI, with the monthly installments starting at a price of Rs 1,190. Samsung is giving a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one year comprehensive warranty on the Sero rotating TV.