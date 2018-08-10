English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Launches New Galaxy Watch, Home Smart Speaker

Galaxy Watch will be available starting in the US on August 24 and in additional select markets on September 14.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched a new Galaxy Watch that comes with long-lasting battery life, LTE connectivity, wellness capabilities and personalised designs. Galaxy Watch will be available starting in the US on August 24 and in additional select markets on September 14, the company announced at its Galaxy Note 9 launch event here.

Galaxy Watch will be available in Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold colours. "The new Galaxy Watch has been designed for all lifestyles to help meet consumer needs, such as more efficient battery life to stay connected longer," said D.J. Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Watch's LTE connectivity is available across over 30 carriers and more than 15 countries. Samsung also showcased a smart speaker called Galaxy Home with Bixby built-in. The company also announced a partnership with music streaming service Spotify.

