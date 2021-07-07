South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched its latest soundbar lineup for India. Among the newly-launched soundbars, the electronics giant has also introduced the world’s first 11.1.4 channel soundbar. The new Q-series, A-series, and S-series soundbars are tuned at the company’s Audio Lab in Valencia, California. The new soundbar lineup will be available at all leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting today. The Q-series sounbar comes with four models - Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A. The Samsung A-series soundbar comes with three models - the A670, A550, and the A450. The S-series, on the other hand, has only one model, the Samsung S61A soundbar. Out of these, the A-series is the cheapest, starting at a price of Rs 27,990.

The Q series soundbar models – Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A will be available for Rs 147,990, Rs 111,990, Rs 61,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively. The A series soundbar models including the A670, A550 and A450 will be available for Rs 47,990, Rs 33,990 and Rs 27,990 respectively. The S61A, on the other hand, costs Rs 47,990 in the country. Consumers buying the soundbars can avail up to 10 percent additional cashback of up to INR 6,000 on all leading credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda. All soundbars come with 12 months of warrant, Samsung said.

The Samsung Q950A and Q900A support true Dolby Atmos through their full range driver with the waveguide. Q series models Q800A and Q600A, on the other hand, also support true Dolby Atmos via Samsung patented technology, the Acoustic Beam. The Q-series soundbars are the first soundbars in the world with a 11.1.4 channel that sends out detailed expressions of sound motion in 11 directions. The speakers also use Samsung’s Waveguide technology that enables up-firing speakers project audio above you, maximizing the overhead and surround sound effect. There is support for Q-Symphony that allows your soundbar to sync with your Samsung TV. The soundbar comes with other features like SpaceFit Sound that is claimed to automatically analyse the surrounding environment of your living space and provide the optimised sound for you. There is also a Game Mode Pro, and the soundbar can be controlled with a Samsung TV remote. There is also built-in Amazon Alexa and Airplay2 is newly supported through OTN enabling it to be used to stream audio from iPhones and other Apple ecosystem devices.

The Samsung A-series soundbar, on the other hand, supports Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual: X. There is a bass-boost feature that delivers more powerful sound and allows users to add more bass with a simple click. There is an Adaptive Sound Lite feature that provides the optimized sound for TV series, sports, and news by automatically analyzing the audio tracks of each content. The A-series soundbars also have an in-built wireless subwoofer and they also support the One Remote technology that allows users to control the soundbar with a Samsung TV remote.

The Samsung S61A soundbar, on the other hand has a side horn speaker with acoustic bean that helps in delivering a surround sound experience. Acoustic beam has multiple up-firing holes. Each of these holes works like a single speaker and generates more dynamic and panoramic sound effects. Acoustic beam has multiple up-firing holes. Each of these holes works like a single speaker and generates more dynamic and panoramic sound effects. Side horn speaker mounted at both ends of the soundbar has a spacious delivery with sound acting like a megaphone that amplify sound. The S61A also has a premium fabric design and comes with buil-in Alexa. Airplay2 is newly supported through OTN enabling it to be used to stream audio from iPhones and other Apple ecosystem devices.

