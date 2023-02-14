Samsung Launches Odyssey Gaming Monitors In India: Price & Availability

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of latest range of Odyssey Gaming monitors for Indian consumers. The Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and G7 Neo are the latest addition to the Odyssey Gaming Monitor series with advanced features such as Neo Quantum processor, HDR true black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and more.

PRICE, OFFERS & AVAILABILITY

Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in Silver colour in India at a price of Rs 1, 75,000. Odyssey Neo G7 will be available in White colour for 43” and Black colour for 32” at Rs 100,000 and Rs 130,000, respectively. Odyssey G7 in Black colour will be available at price of Rs 75,000.

The company has announced that Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey Neo G7 will be available on an Instant Discount of Rs 1,750 on debit and credit cards of ICICI and leading banks along with a no cost EMI. Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

SPECIFICATIONS

The Odyssey OLED G8 has a 34-inch screen offers ultra-wide, QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 100% colour volume and DCI-99.3% colour gamut for incredible visuals for an ultimate premium gaming experience.

The Odyssey Neo G7 is Samsung’s first flat Mini-LED model with a new form factor. The large 43” screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification for advanced picture quality. It brings Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology to the fore, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs.

The Odyssey G7 is a premium flat UHD gaming monitor that offers a 144Hz refresh rate along with an IPS panel with clear image through 178-degree of wide viewing angle.

It also features a powerful combination of various features under the hood, including rapid 1ms response time and crystal clear QLED picture quality to satisfy gamers’ need for smooth and captivating gameplay.

Odyssey Neo G7 supports up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time allowing a swift, smooth response and enabling precise mouse movements. It keeps extremely smooth and fast action gameplay and reduces stuttering, input latency, and screen tearing through AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

The 28-inch Odyssey G7 comes with a futuristic design that offers an ultra-wide game view, Auto source switch+, and is also compatible with G-sync.

Read all the Latest Tech News here