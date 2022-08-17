Samsung Launches Rs 2.78 Lakh Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor: Here's What You Get For This Much Money

Samsung has launched its latest Odyssey Ark GN97NB monitor in India as part of the company’s Odyssey gaming monitor lineup. The Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97NB comes with a curved screen with a high 165Hz refresh rate and a 4K resolution. Let us take a look at the price, specifications and more for the Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97NB in India:

Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97B Gaming Monitor Price

The Samsung Odyssey Ark has been launched at a price of $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,38,000) in the United States. The gaming monitor comes with support for Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa, and buyers will also get pre-loaded Samsung Gaming Hub that suggests titles from various streaming services like Xbox, GeForce Now, and Google Stadia.

Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97B Gaming Monitor Specifications

The Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor comes with a 55-inch 4K display with a 1000R curvature. It comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and has 1,056 local dimming points thanks to the mini LED technology along with 14-bit processing. The display also offers 165Hz of refresh rate and a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. There is a contrast ratio of 1000000:1 and 16,384 black levels. The monitor also comes with “Quantum HDR 20000” technology that ramps up the brightness to about 2,000 nits.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97B also comes with Flex Move Screen feature that also allows users to modify the aspect ratio from 16:9 through 21:9 to 32:9 and the image size between 55-inch and 27-inch. It can also be used in a borderless multi-screen setup since it is the same size as four 22.5-inch monitors.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark GN97B gaming monitor also comes with a built-in speaker system with four speakers – one in each corner, along with two woofers at the bottom that produce a combined 60W power, with a frequency response that goes as low as 45Hz.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here