Samsung Launches Visa Credit Card In Partnership With Axis Bank: What’s Special?

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch an exclusive co- branded credit card, powered by Visa. So, what’s so special about this credit card? With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year. As an additional point of delight for consumers, the 10% cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Shoppers will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

The 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases. The 10% cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorised Samsung Service Centres. To add to the excitement, the 10% cashback benefit on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be available all year round.

Shoppers can choose between two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500.

