English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Launches 'Wind-free' AC in India For Rs 50,950
The AC packs in the world's first "8 Pole series" and anti-corrosion "Durafin" condenser especially designed for India's harsh climatic conditions
A two-step cooling system first lowers temperatures in 'Fast Cooling Mode' and then automatically switches to 'Wind-Free Cooling Mode'. (Photo for representation)
Samsung India has introduced the world's first "Wind-Free" air conditioner to the country, starting from Rs 50,950.
The AC provides ideal condition to room temperature with the help of 21,000 micro air holes, without the discomfort of direct airflow and also reduces energy consumption by up to 72 per cent, the company said in a statement.
"In the air conditioning segment, direct cold air dispersion and sky-rocketing electricity bills are two problems. The world's first 'Wind-Free' AC from Samsung addresses both of these issues together, providing unparalleled cooling comfort, while guaranteeing optimum energy efficiency," said Alok Pathak, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Tips n Tricks: How to Get The Best Out of Your New Android Smartphones
A two-step cooling system first lowers temperatures in 'Fast Cooling Mode' and then automatically switches to 'Wind-Free Cooling Mode', creating 'still air' once the desired temperature is achieved.
The AC packs in the world's first "8 Pole series" and anti-corrosion "Durafin" condenser especially designed for India's harsh climatic conditions, said the company.
Also Watch
The AC provides ideal condition to room temperature with the help of 21,000 micro air holes, without the discomfort of direct airflow and also reduces energy consumption by up to 72 per cent, the company said in a statement.
"In the air conditioning segment, direct cold air dispersion and sky-rocketing electricity bills are two problems. The world's first 'Wind-Free' AC from Samsung addresses both of these issues together, providing unparalleled cooling comfort, while guaranteeing optimum energy efficiency," said Alok Pathak, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Tips n Tricks: How to Get The Best Out of Your New Android Smartphones
A two-step cooling system first lowers temperatures in 'Fast Cooling Mode' and then automatically switches to 'Wind-Free Cooling Mode', creating 'still air' once the desired temperature is achieved.
The AC packs in the world's first "8 Pole series" and anti-corrosion "Durafin" condenser especially designed for India's harsh climatic conditions, said the company.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street