Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Battery Unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the next-generation Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones. The neckband style wireless headphones from the South Korean tech company feature 12mm drivers and are touted provide up to 18 hours of music playback on a single charge. The company also says that the new wireless headphones feature ergonomically designed ear tips to ensure a comfortable listening experience for long hours. Samsung had first unveiled the Level U Bluetooth headset back in January 2016. The new model comes in only two colour finishes while old-gen Samsung Level U had three colour variants.

The Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones come with a price tag of KRW 55,000 (approx Rs 3,700). Currently, the device appears to be available in select markets such as South Korea and the Levant. The company is yet to share more details over the headphones' global availability including in India. As per information available on Samsung Levant website, the device has two colour options of Black and Blue.

In terms of specification, the neckband-style Samsung headphones come with 12mm drivers that have an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20,000Hz. The backside of the device includes the Samsung Level branding, instead of the plain 'LEVEL' branding in the original device from 2016. The headphones include an inbuilt microphone and four buttons to play/ pause music, volume rockers, and mute calls. Users will get either 13 hours of talk time or 18 hours of music playback (or 500 hours of standby time) on a single charge. The headphones are also said to deliver a balanced sound quality over Bluetooth using the proprietary Samsung Scalable Codec technology. The Samsung Level U2 neckband wireless headphones weigh 45 grams and measure 146x39x170mm. For charging, there's a USB-Type C port, although the exact battery specifications remain unclear. The headphones may allow users to activate Samsung Bixby voice assistant on the connected Samsung smartphone.