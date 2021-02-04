Samsung Level U2 Wireless Headphones With 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,999

Samsung has launched a new neckband-style wireless headphone, the Samsung Level U2 in India. The latest offering from Samsung is touted to deliver 500 hours of standby time on a single charge. Other notable features of the wireless headphones include an IPX2-rated build for water resistance, along with 12mm audio drivers, and USB Type-C port for charging. Samsung had first unveiled the Samsung Level U2 headphones in South Korea back in November 2020, nearly five years after unveiling the original Level U headphones.

The Samsung Level U2 headphones come with a price tag of Rs 1,999 in India. Customers can purchase the neckband-style headphones in Black and Blue colour options via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. Notably, the headphones are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,899. Samsung also sells the Samsung ITFIT BE7 wireless earphones and Samsung ITFIT wireless earphones in India for Rs 1,199 and 1,299, respectively.

In terms of features, the new Samsung Level U2 wireless headphones come with 12mm drivers that have an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20,000Hz. The device also supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and further has two inbuilt microphones. Further, there is support for AAC, SBC, and Scalable codec. In terms of design, the neckband-style headphones feature ergonomic ear tips to ensure a proper fit. The packaging also includes three pairs of ear tips in different sizes. Additionally, the headphones come with inline controls that include four physical buttons for volume control and play/pause music. The Samsung Level U2 are said to provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung says that the wireless headphones can analyse surrounding to transmit optimal sound for seamless playback. The Samsung Level U2 weigh 41.5 grams and measures 146x39x170mm.