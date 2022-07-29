Samsung Likely To Go With Snapdragon Flagship Chipset For Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is going to be powered by the new Snapdragon flagship chipset. Qualcomm has seemingly confirmed that the South Korean brand could be looking to use its chipset for the flagship lineup next year. Qualcomm mentioned the details of its arrangement with Samsung, wherein 75 per cent of the Galaxy S22 phones had a Snapdragon chip under the hood.

And going by the latest estimate, the share is likely to go up with the Galaxy S23. The change also means that Samsung is having second thoughts about its strategy with the Exynos chip for high-end devices.

While the company is clearly in no mood to shelve the Exynos lineup, reports suggest Samsung could utilise Exynos chips for other devices, such as wearables.

It has also been mentioned that Samsung could use the Snapdragon SoC as a stop-gap until it works on an all-new chip for smartphones. While there is no official word on such development, Samsung could be inclined towards a new strategy for its chips, especially for smartphones.

The company did have a large share of its Galaxy S22 phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it also brought the same variant to the Indian market, which has mostly got the Exynos variant over the years.

Samsung did sell the Exynos version in select countries, but looking at the figures highlighted by Qualcomm, it seems the proportion of the Galaxy S22 phones running on the Exynos chip was quite low.

In the meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of foldable devices, with its Unpacked event happening next month.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Qualcomm will be announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip later this year, which puts it right on schedule for the launch of the Galaxy S23 early next year.

