Samsung Likely To Stop Making Galaxy FE Smartphones: Report

Samsung could stop making the Galaxy FE smartphones according to a new report this week. The company has launched multiple Galaxy S FE or Fan Edition phones in the market, but this year it is unlikely to bring the Galaxy S22 FE model for buyers.

In fact, Samsung could be planning to end the FE lineup altogether, as per the sources quoted in the report. The FE lineup has primarily been the toned-down flagship model for buyers who don’t want to spend upwards of Rs 60,000 on a smartphone. The company managed to pack in a decent set of features for a reasonable price.

But with this report coming in this week, it seems like Samsung hasn’t found any great impetus to launch more FE models in the near future. The Galaxy S flagship phone sits more or less close to the FE model in the price chain for Samsung. And then you have the industry grappling with chip shortages and higher production costs. Going by all this, cutting down on inventory won’t be the worst decision and it could help them focus on more popular products.

Samsung has become brutal with such market decisions lately. The South Korean giant decided to end the Galaxy Note lineup, and instead, we got the Galaxy S Ultra phone with S Pen support this year. So, if the company goes on to pull the plug on the Galaxy FE lineup, it wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

So far, the company has not officially shared any news about ending the Galaxy FE series, till then we can just hope to see more leaks or possible news about the purported Galaxy S22 FE to launch sometime next year.

Before that, we expect Samsung to introduce the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4 smartphones at an event, most likely to take place in August, which is just a few months away now.

