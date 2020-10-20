Samsung Likely Working on New Smartphone With Pop-Out Display, Patent Reveals

Samsung has been working with flexible displays with the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones for quite some time now. However, a new report claims that the South Korean smartphone maker is likely working with a similar display technology on a non-foldable Samsung smartphone, presumably the Samsung Galaxy S21 series or a future Galaxy S series phone. According to Dutch publication, LetsGoDigital, Samsung earlier in February filed a patent for the pop-out display design that purportedly houses additional speakers for the smartphone. This indicates that the company is testing new designs to provide a more powerful audio experience.

The patent documentation that was released on October 15, further contains designs showing how the company plans to leverage the technology. As per the patent designs on LetsGoDigital, the pop-out screen will come outwards from the top panel and will be supported by hinges at the centre of the Samsung smartphone. Additionally, the speaker grills will be placed at the edges of the pop-out screen, the patent designs show. The report adds that to achieve this form factor, the Samsung phone will use a plastic polymer panel that is also available on the original Galaxy Fold. Moreover, renders of the phone provided by Giuseppe Spinelli (aka Snoreyn) highlights the Samsung phone with a rectangular frame, similar to the iPhone 12 models' design.

LetsGoDigital also points out Samsung's domestic competitor LG has been also experimenting with a smartphone with powerful speakers for years. However, even if the Samsung phone does not include extra room for speakers, the presence of a pop-screen itself is something to look forward to. As mentioned, it is rumoured that Samsung may unveil this design with next Galaxy S21 series, reported to arrive in February 2021. However, it is important to note that this is only a patent, and in many cases, patents don't see the light of production or are even abandoned eventually.