Samsung Likely Working on Two New Phones Under Different Names, Bluetooth Certification Site Tips

Samsung is reportedly working on two new budget smartphones, namely the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02. The development was spotted earlier this month when the model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F appeared on a Norwegian certification website - purportedly belonging to the new Samsung phones. Due to the similarities in the model numbers of the alleged Samsung phones, rumours suggest that the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 are the same phones under different names. Recently, the same models appeared also appeared on a Bluetooth SIG certification website, further cementing this claim.

Although the previous Nemko certification did not highlight any details, the Bluetooth certification shows both the Samsung models with the same Bluetooth v4 support, therefore further suggesting that the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 are the same phones after all. Additionally, the rumoured Galaxy A02 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench website last month with model number SM-A025F and 2GB of RAM. The listing also shows that the Samsung phone will carry octa-core Qualcomm SoC, likely the Snapdragon 450 and ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone posted a single-core benchmarking score of 751 and a multi-core score of 3,824 on the Geekbench website.

Currently, Samsung offers Galaxy M01 with 5.71-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, and dual rear cameras (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel). The phone also houses a 5-megapixel front camera and a 4,000mAh battery. Its Galaxy A01 phone comes with similar features except for a smaller 3,000mAh battery.