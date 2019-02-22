Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders

Just a day after the official unveiling of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone line-up, Samsung India is now accepting pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e. The preorders will be accepted till March 5, on Samsung’s own India website (Samsung.com/in), Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Tata CLiQ as well as select brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Samsung India has also lined up a host of offers to go with the preorder of the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e smartphones.Anyone who is reserving their new Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S10e can also avail from multiple offers that Samsung has lined up. For starters, you can choose to also add-on a new Galaxy Watch or the new Galaxy Buds wireless earphones to your smartphone purchase. The Galaxy Watch will be available at a heavily discounted price of Rs 9,999 (as against the original price tag of Rs 29,990), or you could choose the wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999 (these are otherwise priced at Rs 9,999) to go with your new Samsung Galaxy phone.The Galaxy Watch is Samsung’s latest smartwatch, and has stress as well as sleep monitoring, on-board GPS, a heart rate monitor and water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters. The Galaxy Buds are wireless earbuds which have adaptive dual microphones for clearer voice calls even if you are in a noisy environment, Bluetooth 5.0 and integrate single-tap access to Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby. The Galaxy Buds have been tuned by Austrian audio company AKG.Anyone who preorders the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S10e will also be eligible for an up to Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus—the way this works is that if you own a Samsung Galaxy phone already and wish to upgrade, you will be able to avail what is in many ways a loyalty bonus.If you have an HDFC debit or credit card and will be using that to make the payment for the purchase of the new Galaxy S10 phone, you will be eligible for up to Rs 6,000 as cashback too for the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10, and Rs 4,000 for the Galaxy S10e.The deliveries for the pre-orders will start on March 6, two days ahead of the Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e going on sale in offline and online stores on March 8.The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be available in three variants, which means you can choose between the 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 73,900, the 512GB version will set you back by Rs 91,900 and the first-of-its-kind 1TB variant will sport a price tag of Rs 1,17,900. The 128GB version will be available in the Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colour options, while the 512GB option can be had in the Ceramic Black colour and 1TB option with 12GB RAM will be available in the Porcelain White.If you wish to buy the Galaxy S10, there will be two storage variants to pick from. The 128GB and 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 66,900 and will be available in the Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colourways. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and will be available in the Prism White option.Samsung has confirmed that there will only be the 128 GB storage and 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S10e available in India, dressed in Prism Black and Prism White colour options. This will be priced at Rs 55,900.