English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
The M-Series phone will be sold on Amazon.in and Samsung's own online store in India.
The M-Series phone will be sold on Amazon.in and Samsung's own online store in India.
Loading...
Samsung plans to launch a budget smartphone series in India ahead of a global release, aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi, in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market. The South Korean company’s Indian market share by shipments has lagged Xiaomi’s in two of the three 2018 quarters for which data is available, according to technology researcher Counterpoint. The three new M-series phones, which Samsung plans to sell only through its website and Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) Indian operation, will help the company to double online sales, the head of Samsung’s Indian mobile business told Reuters.
“The M series has been built around and incepted around Indian millennial consumers,” Asim Warsi said, adding that the phones will be rolled out globally after the Indian launch at the end of January. He declined to give specifics but said that online sales account for a double-digit percentage of the company’s overall mobile phone revenue.Samsung’s mobile phone sales in India touched 373.5 billion rupees ($5.3 billion) in the 12 months to end-March 2018, according to regulatory filings sourced by paper.vc, a business intelligence platform.
The India-made phones, priced from less than 10,000 rupees up to 20,000 rupees, will carry chunkier batteries and features such as quick charging, Warsi said. Samsung has been sharpening its focus on India, home to more than a billion wireless subscribers and where roughly 350 million users still do not use smartphones. Last year it opened what it said was the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Indian capital New Delhi as well as its biggest mobile phone store globally in Bengaluru.
“A lot of our insights, R&D and developments for consumers in India ... they have great connect with many other consumers in many other parts of the world,” Warsi said. Samsung’s Indian business sells its phones through 250,000 retail outlets and more than 2,000 exclusive stores, with support offered by 2,000 service centers.
“The M series has been built around and incepted around Indian millennial consumers,” Asim Warsi said, adding that the phones will be rolled out globally after the Indian launch at the end of January. He declined to give specifics but said that online sales account for a double-digit percentage of the company’s overall mobile phone revenue.Samsung’s mobile phone sales in India touched 373.5 billion rupees ($5.3 billion) in the 12 months to end-March 2018, according to regulatory filings sourced by paper.vc, a business intelligence platform.
The India-made phones, priced from less than 10,000 rupees up to 20,000 rupees, will carry chunkier batteries and features such as quick charging, Warsi said. Samsung has been sharpening its focus on India, home to more than a billion wireless subscribers and where roughly 350 million users still do not use smartphones. Last year it opened what it said was the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Indian capital New Delhi as well as its biggest mobile phone store globally in Bengaluru.
“A lot of our insights, R&D and developments for consumers in India ... they have great connect with many other consumers in many other parts of the world,” Warsi said. Samsung’s Indian business sells its phones through 250,000 retail outlets and more than 2,000 exclusive stores, with support offered by 2,000 service centers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results