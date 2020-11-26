Samsung May Allow Users to Unlock Galaxy S21 With Bixby Voice Assistant

Samsung is reportedly working on a new voice unlock feature that is said to be powered by its proprietary Bixby voice assistant. According to SamMobile, the feature will initially rollout to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Other Samsung smartphones are also expected to receive the Bixby voice unlock feature following the launch of the new Galaxy S series phones. Currently, many smartphones including Samsung's support phone unlock with either PIN code, fingerprint sensor or face unlock.

Notably, the report points out that Bixby did once offer the ability to unlock a smartphone with voice wake-up features, but they are no longer supported by the Samsung voice assistant. "We're told One UI 3.1 will let you select Bixby voice unlock from the phone's lock screen security settings, though the exact details of how it will work are unclear at this time," SamMobile added. One of the key issues that Bixby would need to address is to recognise a live voice and a recorded voice of the user at the time of unlocking to ensure full security. In 2018, Google had ditched its Voice Match unlock feature for Pixel 3 due to reasons unknown. The report citing sources suggests the voice unlock-capability to rollout with Samsung Galaxy S21 as the South Korean phone maker has traditionally unveiled new One UI skin with Galaxy S series phones. "The Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch running version 3.1 of One UI, just like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 ran One UI 2.1 and One UI 1.1 out-of-the-box respectively," it said.

Meanwhile, Samsung had earlier stated that the stable version of One UI 3.0 would rollout this month. At the moment, there is no clarity about the development, though the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 series phones are now open for One UI 3.0 beta programme. Users can sign up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January next year. According to previous reports, the series will include the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the top mode Galaxy S21 Ultra.