Samsung May Be Removing Charger & Earphones From Smartphone Boxes, Starting With Galaxy S21

Samsung is reportedly considering to not include USB charging brick and earphones with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 series. If true, Samsung would become the second major smartphone maker after Apple to not include these accessories with their latest smartphones. Notably, Samsung along with Xiaomi was recently seen mocking Apple for not shipping the charger (and EarPods) with the latest iPhone 12 series. The development was reported by SamMobile earlier today.

Samsung's decision to ditch the USB charging brick and earphones from Galaxy S21 box reportedly stems from the same reasons that pushed Apple to remove these accessories with the new iPhone 12 series and Apple Watch 6 series. Apple had announced that by removing the power adapter with the phones' box, the company would cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year. Naturally, the size of the boxes carrying iPhone 12 models also reduces as now there is no need to accommodate more devices like a charging brick or EarPods. It means that 70 percent more boxes can now be shipped in the same space as compared with previous year’s iPhone boxes. Similarly, this also cuts the cost of the overall product.

SamMobile; however, adds some insiders believe that Samsung might include the charger but could remove earphones from the Samsung Galaxy S21 box. By removing the earphones from the box, Samsung may push its new Galaxy Buds TWS earphones among users. As ironic as Samsung's alleged decision sounds, this is not the first the South Korean brand was seeing mocking Apple but later followed the same route. In August 2019, the company quietly removed adverts mocking Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 models. Samsung later removed the headphone jack with the then-flagship Galaxy Note 10 devices.