Samsung May Be Working on a 200MP Smartphone Camera; Will Xiaomi Beat It to The Punch Again?

Samsung this year launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones. The top-spec Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra came with a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM3 primary shooter, which joins the data from 9 pixels into 1 large pixel. The 108-megapixel primary shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was one of the many talking points on the smartphone. Now, it is being reported that the South Korean giant may be taking its camera game up a notch further. A report in Chinese website IT Home cites some notable tipsters to hint that Samsung may launch a 200-megapixel smartphone camera this year, which could be used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra next year. The report cites information from known tipsters Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe to report the development. This comes in line with a teaser from Samsung’s chipmaking arm that suggested that a 200-megapixel sensor will be debuted soon.

The report in IT Home also says that like last year, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi will launch a smartphone with the 200-megapixel shooter before Samsung. In February this year, Samsung had announced a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor which comes with large 1.4 micrometer pixels. Before that, a new iteration of the 108-megapixel shooter was announced with 0.8 micrometer pixels. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 200-megapixel sensor, according to the report, is rumoured to feature 0.64-micrometer pixels. A previous report had said that Samsung is reconsidering its camera strategy, since high-megapixel counts have not made much of an impact. However, the company’s 108-megapixel unit has made a significant improvement in terms of camera quality.

There is not much known about Samsung’s next generation of flagship smartphones as of now, given that the presumed launch date is sometime in the first few months of 2022. However, a recent report said that the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones may come with a time-of-flight sensor. It was also recently reported that Samsung may develop the camera tech for its upcoming smartphones in partnership with camera company Olympus.

