Samsung May Be Working on a 4G Variant of Galaxy S21 For Markets With No 5G Connectivity

Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones last week. Now, it is being reported that the South Korean giant may be planning a 4G LTE variant of the Galaxy S21 series, according to a recently spotted Bluetooth SIG listing. The new listing hints that Samsung may be planning to launch the 4G variants of the Galaxy S21 smartphones in markets where 5G connectivity has not rolled out yet. All the three smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are 5G supported.

The Galaxy S21 models spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification carry model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. DS, in the second variant stands for dual-SIM. These 4G models probably will come without the 5G modem and antennas, which means that the 4G models could be cheaper than the standard 5G-supported Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. During the Galaxy S21 series launch, Samsung did not make any announcement of its plans of having any 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 smartphones.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G model is already up for pre-orders, despite the country still waiting for 5G connectivity to roll out. However, if Samsung launches a 4G variant, it will presumably be more affordable than the standard 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla variant starts at a price of Rs 69,999 in India, the Galaxy S21+ starts at a price of Rs 81,999, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at a price of Rs 1,05,999 in the country. The Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't say anything apart from the fact that the two listed smartphones will be 4G LTE enabled.