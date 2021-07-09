Samsung May Bring Back Its Vapor Cooling Chamber Technology With 2022 Smartphones

South Korean giant Samsung is rumoured to bring vapor chamber cooling to its 2022 smartphones, according to a recent report. Samsung earlier had vapor chamber cooling in some of its devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but the company’s latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series lacked the technology. Now, the company is reported to bring it back with its 2022 smartphones. The report, published in DigiTimes, sasys that suppliers are gearing up for Samsung’s vapor chamber development as the deployment of technologies like 5G begin ramping up, and chipsets are growing faster than ever.

A vapor chamber cooling solution improves heat dissipation on performance laptops, PCs, and smartphones. On smartphones, they consist of a flat vacuum-sealed metal canister with a small amount of liquid inside. When heated, the liquid turns into gas, cools and condenses, and travels back to the heat source via a secondary channel. This process, combined with the chamber’s larger surface area, allows heat to dissipate faster than a chunk of solid metal or a smaller heat pipe. For smartphones, cooler temperatures are kinder to the battery, and the chipset also runs at its optimal best in cooler temperatures.

The DigiTimes report said that the technology is not expected to arrive on Samsung smartphones any time this year.

