Samsung May End Support for Five Old Galaxy Gear Devices With 2021 Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung is one of the market leaders in the wearables department, as the company has been making smartwatches and other wearables ever since they became a thing. Now, it is being reported that Samsung may end support for five older Gear wearables with its upcoming 2021 smartphones. The development was first spotted in a notification on Samsung's Members app.

According to the notification in Samsung's Members app, five Galaxy Gear watches will not be compatible with Samsung phones that will release in 2021 and after. The five wearables are - Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Gear 2, Galaxy Gear 2 Neo, Galaxy Gear S, and Galaxy Fit. Those who already own any of these devices will be able to keep using them with current Samsung Galaxy smartphones. However, if they want to upgrade to a 2021 Samsung Galaxy smartphone, they'd have to upgrade their wearable device as well, in order to make the best out of their wearables.

This move is, however, being touted as rather unnecessary as the Galaxy Wearable app required for Samsung Galaxy wearables can presumably be updated and still work perfectly on newer phones.

Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. The new Samsung flagship series will include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have also surfaced on different occasions, hinting at a new camera module design and five colour options. Recently, the vanilla Galaxy S21 also reportedly appeared on the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number SM-G991B, indicating the smartphone's launch in India as well.