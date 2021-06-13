Samsung May Have Halted Galaxy S21 FE's Production Due to Global Chip Shortage: Report

Samsung has reportedly halted the production of its unannounced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition. According to a Bloomberg report citing South Korea’s Electronic Times, the suspension of the smartphone was due to a shortage of Qualcomm’s application processors worldwide. Old reports state that the South Korean tech giant aimed to launch the smartphone in August, alongside Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 - its other two unannounced yet much-anticipated devices. Back in March 2021, Samsung was among the largest tech giant to voice concerns over “serious imbalance" in the semiconductors industry. Samsung co-CEO Koh Dong-Jin even said that the company might skip a Galaxy Note refresh for this year as a result of its semiconductor supply globally.

The latest development comes just weeks after the smartphone purportedly appeared on the Geekbench website with the processor “Lahaina," which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM and Android 11. Before that, the moniker of the smartphone also reportedly appeared on Samsung Mexico’s official website. Notable tipster OnLeaks had also shared alleged high-res renders of the Galaxy S21 FE, where the smartphone borrowed the same design from the vanilla Galaxy S21. The renders show a triple-rear camera and an Infinity-O hole-punch display. However, the tipster hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would come with a 6.4-inch flat display, larger than the Samsung Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch panel. Most recently, another South Korean publication named Herald claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would carry a price tag between KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs 46,000) and KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs 52,500). In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in South Korea for KRW 899,900 (roughly Rs 59,000). In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The India variant carries the Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung is yet to officially confirm these developments.

