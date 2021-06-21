Samsung May Have Starting Working on Bringing Android 12 On Its Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung may be working on bringing Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 series, if a leak is to be believed. According to known tipster Max Weinbach, Samsung has already started work on Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to roll out Android 12 along with the new version of its custom One UI skin towards the end of the year. The company will reportedly hold the Samsung Developer Confernce during the fall season this year. However, taking last year into account, Samsung users may not have to wait till October to try out One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

It is likely that Samsung will lauch the first developer beta of its One UI 4.0 Android skin sometime in August this year. As with Samsung every year, the company’s Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones will be the first to receive the new Android version - Android 12. The company’s other flagships are said to be updated to the upcoming Android version next year only. Google had announced its next Android version, Android 12 during the Google I/O conference last month in May. Android 12 was introduced as one of the biggest Android updates in years. It brings Google’s “Material You" design language, redesigned widgets, privacy-centric tools, and more new features to Android smartphones.

Oh yeah Samsung started development on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 18, 2021

Google earlier this month launched the second beta for Android 12, where the company made some more features live for Beta testers. The second beta also includes Google’s new privacy dashboard that makes it easier for users to see which apps recently used their mic, camera, and location. Other features in the beta are the addition of microphone and camera indicators that show users if an app is using either, and new Quick settings toggle to disable them. When access is disabled, apps will receive blank audio and camera feed. Google is also bringing a clipboard read notifcation that shows readers when an app is reading from the clipboard.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here