Samsung May Include AMD’s Mobile Graphics Chipsets in its Smartphones by 2021

Samsung said it expects to integrate AMD’s Radeon RDNA technology in its smartphones to enhance graphics capabilities within two years and first such phones could go on sale in the year 2021. According to a report by Overclock3d.net, Samsung said: “...considering the usual time it takes to vet out IT technology, we expect that the GPU technology will start being adopted in products that will be launched two years down the road roughly.” The statement came during the company’s Q2 earnings call late last week when a Samsung spokesperson also added that the company is planning to leverage its partnership with AMD in other applications as well, other than smartphones.

Meanwhile, a report by Tom's Hardware also confirmed AMD as saying that it has attributed $100 million in revenue from its partnership with Samsung. In June, Samsung had announced that it was entering into a “multi-year strategic partnership” with computing giant AMD to develop and manufacture mobile graphics chipsets for Samsung smartphones. Under the partnership, AMD’s Radeon graphics architecture, which has been successfully utilized in PCs and gaming consoles, would be licensed to Samsung “for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products that complement AMD product offerings”.

AMD will receive license fees and royalties from Samsung in exchange for its technology. Experts said that successful integration of Radeon technology into a smartphone should allow for more powerful graphics processing with less demand on power consumption. This could help Samsung gain edge in the times when gaming phones are gaining immense popularity.

