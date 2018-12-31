Samsung May Launch a Mini Bixby-Powered Google Home Smart Speaker Competitor in 2019

Samsung is reportedly planning a cheaper version of its Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by its voice assistant Bixby. While the specifications of the new speaker are not yet known it is presumed to have fewer of the features of the main Galaxy Home that Samsung announced in August, The Verge reported on Saturday. While the main Galaxy Home, which is yet to hit the market, could compete with Apple HomePod, which retails for $349, the mini Bixby-powered speaker could take on Google Home and Amazon Echo which are available for less than $200.Originally reported by SamMobile, the mini Bixby speaker might have fewer microphones than the Galaxy Home and perhaps lack a subwoofer. The premium Galaxy Home, which was showcased in the US during the flagship Galaxy Note 9 launch, is likely to feature eight microphones. Elevated by three stout metal legs, the main Galaxy Home looks like a mini space capsule, wrapped in black fabric with a flat top housing touch-enabled control buttons.The three metal legs ensures the device can be kept anywhere at home - even in a cosy corner on the floor - while other smart speakers do need a desk or tabletop. Speculations are rife that Samsung could showcase the mini Galaxy Home at CES 2019 to be held in Las Vegas from January 8-11.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.