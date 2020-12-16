Samsung May Not Discontinue the Galaxy Note Series, New Smartphones Expected to Arrive in 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is the company's premium smartphone lineup whose future has been talked about on several occasions in the last few months. Most recently, a report stated that the South Korean tech giant would discontinue the series to shift its focus on the other premium lineup like the Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Fold smartphones. Now, South Korean publisher Yonhap News Agency citing a Samsung source claims that company might not discontinue the Galaxy Note series and would refresh the lineup with new models next year. Samsung is yet to confirm either of the developments officially.

Earlier in December, Reuters citing industry sources had claimed that Samsung would not launch new Galaxy Note series smartphones in 2021, a move that would reflect the sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, a report by research firm Counterpoint had stated that sales of Samsung's Note series are expected to fall by a fifth to 8 million units this year due to the pandemic. Similarly, the Galaxy S-series sales are likely to drop by 5 million to less than 30 million units this year, the report added. First launched in 2011, the Samsung Note phones are popular for their large screen, camera sensors and support for stylus (Samsung S-Pen).

Earlier, it was rumoured that the next Galaxy S21 Ultra would come with support for S-Pen stylus. Recently, Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh in a blog post hinted at this development by saying, "We've also been paying attention to people’s favourite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup."

Samsung had launched the new Galaxy Note 20 series in India in August this year. The vanilla Galaxy Note 20 that comes in three colour options is priced at Rs 77,999 while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 1,04,999. Both the devices have 256GB storage, although the Ultra model supports 5G connectivity.