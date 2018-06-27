English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung May Release Three Galaxy S10 Models: Report
Under the code-names Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2, Samsung is reportedly working on not one but three Galaxy S10 handsets.
Samsung May Release Three Galaxy S10 Models: Report (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Samsung's next flagship smartphone, due early in 2019, could be coming in three separate versions in a bid to broaden its appeal, according to reports in specialist Korean media. Under the code-names Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2, Samsung is reportedly working on not one but three Galaxy S10 handsets. The most basic version would apparently be lined up to rival the slew of recently released Chinese smartphones, which can offer better value for money than the current Galaxy S9.
To compete, Samsung is reportedly cooking up a 5.8-inch smartphone with a single main camera. The second model, with curved edges and a dual camera, would effectively be a replacement for the Galaxy S9, while a more advanced model, with a 6.2-inch screen and a triple camera, would replace the Galaxy S9+. If this materializes, Samsung would be a major challenger for Huawei in the smartphone camera field, in which both manufacturers strive to excel.
A fingerprint sensor built into the screen -- technology already mastered by many Chinese manufacturers like Huawei, Vivo and Xiaomi -- should at least be coming to the higher-end Galaxy S10. Plus, Samsung could add facial-recognition technology, similar to that seen in Apple's iPhone X, thus ditching its iris scanner. This would take the form of a 3D module built into the front-facing camera, bringing improved facial recognition while also optimizing animated emojis. The Galaxy S10 is also expected to be the first smartphone to use the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
For the time being, these are merely rumours. The future Galaxy S10 smartphone(s) are likely to be unveiled at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, January 8-11, 2019.
