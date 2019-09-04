Samsung May Start Selling Galaxy Fold on September 6 in South Korea: Report
Earlier this week, Samsung also announced that it will restart pre-registrations for the Galaxy Fold for the US market, hinting at a launch in the country soon.
After much delay, Samsung is ready to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone on September 6 in its home country South Korea, claims a media report. The company is expected to start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold on Friday after its announcement at IFA 2019 and may start shipping the handset on 11 September. The report says that Samsung is preparing an initial batch of around 20,000 to 30,000 unlocked units to be made available for sale. However, another source claims that the entire first batch would constitute of only 2,500 units, with each Korean carrier receiving 300-400 of those units.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly be available in black, silver, green, and blue colours and would be priced at KRW 2.39 million (approximately $1,965) in Korea. Samsung was originally due to launch the path-breaking Galaxy Fold in the US market in April this year, but that got delayed due to screen defects detected in early review units. To be sure about a successful launch this time, Samsung has reportedly made some key changes to the Galaxy Fold as the first batch failed to match expectations.
According to various media reports, Samsung has implemented additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles. Also, the top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened, while the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel. Earlier this week, Samsung also announced that it will restart pre-registrations for the Galaxy Fold for the US market, hinting at a launch in the country soon.
