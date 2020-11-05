Samsung May Supply Its Exynos Processors to Brands Like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi by Next Year

Samsung is looking to supply its Exynos processors to Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo and Xiaomi starting next year, according to a report. The company is said to be planning to put its Exynos chipsets in some budget smartphones from Chinese companies as early as the first half of next year. With this move, Samsung can make the fight tougher for American chipmaker Qualcomm, which offers its Snapdragon chipsets to various manufacturers in China and across the world.

According to the report in South Korean business website BusinessKorea, Samsung's System LSI Business unit is planning to supply Exynos chips to companies including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. The company is reportedly set to begin with entry-level smartphones initially, and may start supplying flagship-level chips later on, after gaining some recognition in the market. This will not be the first time Samsung will supply its Exynos chips to a third party manufacturer. The company had previously supplies its Exynos 880 and Exynos 980 chips to Vivo.

Samsung has reduced its dependence on the Exynos chipsets due to lower profit margin. While the company still offers Exynos processors on its premium smartphones in India, Samsung decided to not use the Exynos 990 on the Galaxy S20 models in markets like South Korea and US, and went with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 instead.

According to recent data by market research firm Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm led the market of mobile processors in the second quarter, with a 29 percent market share. After Qualcomm, MediaTek took the second spot with a 26 percent market share.