Samsung May Unveil 'Zero Bezel TV' at CES 2020: Report

Samsung is reportedly set to unveil the world's first television with no bezels next week, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in January 2020. According to reports by The Elec and Sammobile, Samsung has filed a patent for the term 'Zero Bezel TV', and has seemingly figured out the formula behind making television screens durable enough to work without a frame around it.

According to the report, Samsung's bezelless television technology holds good for TVs with screen sizes of 65 inches and above. This clearly suggests that the first truly bezelless TVs will all be in the premium, expensive range of TVs, which does not come as much of a surprise. What remains to be seen is how Samsung manages the technology, and whether such televisions are as structurally sound as those with frames around the screens.

If Samsung does get the technology to work in production, this may spark off a new trend in 2020, where TV manufacturers shift to a fully bezelless design. Most mainstream LED TVs today are built with slim bezels, but none are truly frameless. With the 'Zero Bezel TV' term trademarked by Samsung, it now remains to be seen whether Samsung is actually production ready with the new TV technology.

