Samsung, Microsoft to Bring 100 Xbox Games and Free Passes to Galaxy Note 20 Series Users

Samsung on Wednesday announced its partnership with Microsoft to bring the upcoming Xbox Project xCloud game streaming platform on Galaxy Note20 series on September 15. Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will come with a dedicated Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, featuring the device alongside a three-month free subscription and Note20-compatible Bluetooth gaming controller.

"Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 55," South Korean tech giant said in a statement. Phil Spencer, Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, discussed Project xCloud during the Samsung event.

According to Samsung, the gaming will benefit from the Galaxy Note 20's AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimisation. Described as "Netflix for video games", Game Pass grants users access to a catalogue of more than 100 games for a single monthly subscription price. The service is currently available on Xbox One and Windows 10, though that's expanding to mobile with the launch of xCloud. Microsoft is all set to launch its much-anticipated game streaming service xCloud on September 15 for Android users in 22 countries.